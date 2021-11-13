Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $13.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,711,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,796,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $13,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

