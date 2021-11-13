Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $5.25. Root shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 90,439 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share.

Get Root alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ROOT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Root in the second quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Root in the third quarter worth $53,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Root in the third quarter worth $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Root in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Root in the second quarter worth $114,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -1.38.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.