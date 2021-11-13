Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share.
ROOT opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.36. Root has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $25.63.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Root stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Root worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.
About Root
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.
Featured Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.