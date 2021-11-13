Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share.

ROOT opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.36. Root has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $25.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Root stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Root worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

