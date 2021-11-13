Rogers Communications (RCI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI):

11/8/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Rogers Communications was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Rogers Communications was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

10/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Rogers Communications was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/12/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.33. 238,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,271. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

