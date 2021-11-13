Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.75. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

