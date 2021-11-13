Robust Token (RBT) Price Hits $68.07 on Exchanges

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $301,305.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Robust Token has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for about $68.07 or 0.00105038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Robust Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78467568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00072431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00074559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,654.08 or 0.07181729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,669.72 or 0.99792012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,376 coins and its circulating supply is 35,226 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.