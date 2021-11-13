Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. Roblox has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $109.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.31.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 625,267 shares of company stock worth $51,535,343.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roblox (RBLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.