Robin Goodfellow Acquires 5,000 Shares of Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) Stock

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) insider Robin Goodfellow acquired 5,000 shares of Edge Performance VCT Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £5,750 ($7,512.41).

Shares of Edge Performance VCT Public stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.47) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £95.28 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.88. Edge Performance VCT Public Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.63).

About Edge Performance VCT Public

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

