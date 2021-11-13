Robin Goodfellow Acquires 5,000 Shares of Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) Stock

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) insider Robin Goodfellow acquired 5,000 shares of Edge Performance VCT Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £5,750 ($7,512.41).
Shares of Edge Performance VCT Public stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.47) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £95.28 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.88. Edge Performance VCT Public Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.63).
About Edge Performance VCT Public
Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Edge Performance VCT Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Performance VCT Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.