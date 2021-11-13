Robert W. Baird Boosts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $58.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.19.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,188,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,618. Tapestry has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,884 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 46,798 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $789,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,959 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 161.1% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,850 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 128,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.