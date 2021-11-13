RLI (NYSE:RLI) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

RLI stock opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RLI has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.74 and a 200 day moving average of $106.82.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLI will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,981,000 after purchasing an additional 170,655 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 819,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 125,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 1,032.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 60,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

