RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $400.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RNG. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.90.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $276.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.99. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $57,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,683 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $949,182.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 191,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,243,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,326 shares of company stock worth $24,014,514. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,275 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,224,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

