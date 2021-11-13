RigoBlock (GRG) Hits One Day Volume of $2,490.00

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. RigoBlock has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $2,490.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RigoBlock coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00001711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00072885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00074045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00097837 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.37 or 0.07198587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,877.67 or 1.00536119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

RigoBlock Coin Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock . RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using U.S. dollars.

