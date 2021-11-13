Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Rezolute stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. 10,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,195. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.56. Rezolute has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.