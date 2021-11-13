Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.440-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.530-$1.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 341,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,743. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

