Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.530-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.510 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.77. 341,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,520. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

