Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 46,677 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $3,816,778.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,895,875.29.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03.

On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,573,974.01.

On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,760,740.01.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,578,509.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $2,582,590.64.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $3,964,919.85.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 75,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 103.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 242,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 26,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 550.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.