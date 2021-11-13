Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 46,677 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $3,816,778.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,895,875.29.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03.
- On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,573,974.01.
- On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,760,740.01.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60.
- On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,578,509.46.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $2,582,590.64.
- On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $3,964,919.85.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40.
NYSE:RVLV opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 75,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 103.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 242,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 26,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 550.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.