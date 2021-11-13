Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

NASDAQ:RVMD traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 334,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $56.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 230.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 367,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 123.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

