Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Issues Earnings Results

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

RVMD stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $32.83. 334,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,455. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after buying an additional 367,073 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RVMD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

