Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 78.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 369,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 64.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

RVMD opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.94. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

