Reviewing Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) & Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lomiko Metals and Lundin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lundin Mining 0 14 4 0 2.22

Lomiko Metals presently has a consensus price target of $0.31, indicating a potential upside of 219.59%. Lundin Mining has a consensus price target of $13.41, indicating a potential upside of 52.74%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Lundin Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40% Lundin Mining 24.22% 13.98% 9.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Lundin Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 ($0.01) -9.70 Lundin Mining $2.04 billion 3.17 $168.80 million $0.91 9.65

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals. Lomiko Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lundin Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Lomiko Metals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

