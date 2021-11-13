Reviewing Finward Bancorp (FNWD) and The Competition

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS: FNWD) is one of 117 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Finward Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Finward Bancorp pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 25.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Finward Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $69.77 million $16.60 million 9.78 Finward Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.98

Finward Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Finward Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp Competitors 395 1665 1402 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 1.27%. Given Finward Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Finward Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 24.33% 10.98% 1.09% Finward Bancorp Competitors 19.71% 8.43% 0.97%

Summary

Finward Bancorp rivals beat Finward Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

