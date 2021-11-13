Reviewing Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allena Pharmaceuticals and PharmaCyte Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 370.59%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and PharmaCyte Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($0.86) -0.99 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -249.70% -132.80% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Volatility and Risk

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Robert Gallotto and Alexey L. Margolin on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.