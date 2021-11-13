Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Resonant had a negative net margin of 961.22% and a negative return on equity of 138.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of RESN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.44. 507,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,211. Resonant has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $153.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

RESN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Resonant in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

