Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Tops $0.0411

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $541.12 million and approximately $41.75 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00052733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.24 or 0.00224988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00088887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,998,943 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

