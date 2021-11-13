Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,952. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 million, a P/E ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Research Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Research Solutions worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSSS shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

