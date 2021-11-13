Research Analysts Set Expectations for Precigen, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Precigen in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). B. Riley also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of PGEN opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.29. Precigen has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $195,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,630 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,495. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,281,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Third Security LLC increased its position in Precigen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,771,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

