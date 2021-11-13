Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.67) for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.11. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

