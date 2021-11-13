Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IGM Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.17) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.02). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.95) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.33. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of -1.25.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 35.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,759,000 after purchasing an additional 467,527 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 73.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after purchasing an additional 314,710 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 33.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,920,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $4,576,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $87,938.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,812 shares of company stock valued at $235,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

