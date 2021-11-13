Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($1.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.12). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.61) EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.65.

AXSM stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $87.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,350,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,477,000 after purchasing an additional 120,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

