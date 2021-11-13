Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of MWA opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $84,961.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,595 shares of company stock worth $667,878. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

