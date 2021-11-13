REPO Market Capitalization Achieves $4.23 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 69,539,797.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79274739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00071008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00074465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00097980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,618.62 or 0.07200319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,786.08 or 0.99440974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

