Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Repay updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,619. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Repay has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPAY. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Repay stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Repay worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

