Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Reaches Market Cap of $162,782.98 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market cap of $162,782.98 and $216,604.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Renewable Electronic Energy Coin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,842,024.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79715086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00071649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00072159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.28 or 0.07214705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,759.47 or 0.99951616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 974,941,510 coins and its circulating supply is 358,591,939 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

Buying and Selling Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

