RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $16.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.93.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ian D. Branagan purchased 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.86.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.