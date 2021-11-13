Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 221,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNB opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

