Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 31,500 Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $25.64 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $112.82 million, a PE ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew R. Ruth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Collard bought 2,500 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $45,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,057 and have sold 116,224 shares valued at $1,833,041. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.