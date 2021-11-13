Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 23,400 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,357,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 590.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 67,924 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $905,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 33,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.81. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

