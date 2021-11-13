Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Columbia Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXP stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CXP shares. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

