Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 459,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:ELP opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 17.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

