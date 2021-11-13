Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 48.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. Clipper Realty Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $146.49 million, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -82.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLPR shares. Raymond James downgraded Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

