Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.62% of RADCOM worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RADCOM during the first quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in RADCOM during the second quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 4.1% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 469,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 18,686 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. RADCOM Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.51 million, a PE ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

