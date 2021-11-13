Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 789.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,036,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919,890 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Boxlight were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,000,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 192,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 587.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 103,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.52. Boxlight Co. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%.

In other Boxlight news, President Mark Starkey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale Strang sold 25,000 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

