Rempart Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,518 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

