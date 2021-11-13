Rempart Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,180 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 3.8% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 72,060 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,569,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $78.03 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average is $79.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

