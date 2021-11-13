Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $13.84 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 96,421 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 2.9% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of SU stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $26.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 51.94%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

