Remark (MARK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million.

Shares of Remark stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $174.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 3.35. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Remark during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Remark by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 62,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Remark by 7,511.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 754,875 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

