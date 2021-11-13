Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RLMD traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $22.82. 134,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,069. The company has a market cap of $398.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 2,184.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RLMD shares. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

