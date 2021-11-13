Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%.

Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,412. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,251. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 211.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLAY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

