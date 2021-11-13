Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Regulus Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,178. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

