Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Director Sells $155,306.90 in Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $74.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.83. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 122.05%.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.0% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

